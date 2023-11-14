I Remain Nigeria’s Most Successful Footballer..Michael Obi

Former captain of the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Chelsea legend, John Mikel Obi, says he remains the most successful and decorated footballer to have played for Nigeria.

Obi said despite all his achievements he was never ranked number 8 in the world by the Ballon d’Or like Nigerian youngster Victor Osimhen.

“I am still the most successful and decorated football player in Nigeria. But he (Victor Osimhen) got an award that I never got.

“He was ranked number 8 in the world by Ballon d’Or. That’s absolutely amazing. I must say congratulations. The season you had, it was fantastic and I never got to that stage. You’ve raised the bar so high,” Obi said.

