How OAU Lecturer Slumped, Died In Office

A tragedy struck Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, last Tuesday when a senior lecturer in the Department of Science and Technology Education, Faculty of Education, Dr Ayo Ojediran, reportedly slumped and died in his office.

The incident, which has thrown the entire faculty into a state of mourning, saw many lecturers and students drenched with tears as they could not control their emotions.

The development, which, at the time of filing this report, was still being discussed by many, has become a subject of conversation.

Meanwhile, investigations into the faculty on Wednesday revealed that when the deceased collapsed, helpers around him tried all they could to rescue him, but, while rushing him to the university health centre, he had already passed away before reaching the facility, and the case of “Brought in Dead” was recorded for the departed soul at the health centre.

At the faculty, both lecturers and students described the deceased as a man of empathy who dedicated his life to serving humanity and adding value to the younger ones.

However, in a post on his verified Facebook page, Ayodeji Obisesan wrote: “Dr Ayo Ojediran, a senior lecturer in the Faculty of Education at OAU, slumped and died in his office today.

Such a nice and humble man to the core. Always willing to help. My namesake, for sure.”

“May God grant us, your students, friends, colleagues, associates, and family members, the fortitude to bear this great loss. May your soul rest in perfect peace, Dr. Ojediran Isaac Ayodele.”

When contacted for comment, the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, described the development as unfortunate.

He, however, mentioned that the institution is not prepared to issue any statement at the moment because it’s a sensitive issue.