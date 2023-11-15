How Nigerian Act Oladips Died Two Days To Release of His Album "I Don't Want To Die Young"





Rapper Oladipupo Oladimeji, popularly known as Oladips, shed more light on his travails in a new record released in October.

The record saw the rapper praying against untimely death.

The record titled 'Die Young' from his soon-to-be-released album, ' Superhero Adugbo (The Memoir)’, saw the rapper expressing fears of dying young and only gaining fame after his demise.

A part of the lyrics go thus, "So I hope that I will get my flowers before I lose my powers and everything that makes me a human (being)

"Yes, I'm free; I just wanna live and express how I feel. I don't wanna leave (I don't wanna die young). Breathe, make I breathe.

"I just wanna live. I dey practice what I preach, I don't wanna leave. Oluwa jowo make I no die before my time."

Oladips hit the spotlight after signing a record deal with rapper Remilekun Khalid Safaru, aka Reminisce's Les Roses Rouge (LRR)/Edge Record.

Upon his exit from LRR/Edge Records, the rapper, aged 28, founded his label, 'Dipsciples Music.'

His death, announced on Wednesday, has thrown his colleagues and fans into mourning.

The full album is scheduled to be released on 16th November 2023 and he died on the 14th

Here are nine things to know about Oladips:

1. He was born on March 24, 1995.

2. He was a Nigerian rapper, song writer and a performing artist.

3. He started music in the year 2012 with his first mic -appearance on 'SUCCESSFUL' (a Drake Ft. Trey Songz cover).

4. The Ajala travel crooner, came to limelight after winning D’banj’s ‘King is here’ competition and later got signed to rapper Reminisce' record label, Edge Records.

5. He was best known for his hit singles Ajala, Mainland 2 Island ft Zlatan, and Lalakukulala ft Reminisce.

6. In 2019 he parted ways with Reminisce's record label.

7. On October 6, 2023, he released his new single titled, 'Die Young.'

8. Oladips had collaborated with several artistes including CDQ, Zlatan, the late Mohbad, Reminisce, T-classic amongst others.

9. He died on November 14, 2023 at the age of 28 .



