Governorship Bid: Hotel Cancels Obaseki Deputy’s Venue Booking

Ahead of Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu’s formal declaration of his governorship ambition today (Monday), Eterno Hotels in Benin City has cancelled his booking to use the hotel.

The hotel, located in the Government Reserved Area, Benin, is owned by a prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

It was gathered that Shaibu was contacted by the management of the hotel that the space was no longer available for his use while his money was refunded. The hotel management was said to have told the Shaibu group that another group, ‘Obaseki finishing well group,’ had paid for the same venue.

One of Shaibu’s loyalists, who asked not to be named, said that: “We found this very preposterous that we were contacted by the hotel management that a group had paid for the same venue for a programme slated for 7 a.m. same date.

“We know where this is coming from. Whatever their plans to frustrate our declaration will definitely fail. They are jittery over Shaibu’s declaration and popularity.”

Shaibu’s governorship ambition has pitted him against his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, who is believed to be working to pick someone else to succeed him.



