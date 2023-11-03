Former Police Spokesman Frank Odita Laid To Rest ( Pictures)

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, on behalf of the entire Nigeria Police Force, mourns the loss of a dedicated and esteemed retired colleague, CP Frank Odita, a former Force Public Relations Officer who served in the revered office between 1990 and 1992. He noted that CP Odita had made indelible mark in the hearts of all who knew him, and in the annals of the NPF.







CP Frank Odita's commitment and exemplary service during his tenure as the Force PRO earned him the respect and admiration of his peers, the media, and the public. He played a pivotal role in enhancing the image of the Nigeria Police Force and fostering better relations with the media and the community.

The Inspector General of Police emphasized that his passing is a great loss to the NPF family, and his contributions to the Force will be remembered and cherished. As he is laid to rest today 3rd November 2023 in his hometown Ibusa, Delta State, the IGP extends the heartfelt condolences of the Police to his family and loved ones and prays for the repose of his soul. He reiterated that he will be remembered with respect and gratitude, and his legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive for excellence in our duties.

