First Video / Picture Of Mr. Ibu After Amputation Surfaces Online

A video showing ailing actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, has been released by his adopted daughter, Jasmine.

Jasmine shared the video on her Instagram page Thursday, 10 days after it was announced that the actor had undergone seven successful surgeries, including an amputation of one of his legs.

The actress captioned the new video, "As long as you are getting better, nothing else matters. I remain silent until you are back on your feet again! Cheers."

Mr Ibu's health struggles first made the news in October when a video of the actor soliciting for help was released on his official page.