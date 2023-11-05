FG Shuts Ibadan Airport After Minister’s Private Jet's Crash

The Federal Government has shut down flight activities at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan, Oyo State, as investigations into the private jet accident that occurred on Friday commence.

It was gathered that the aircraft, which crash-landed close to the runway disrupted flight activities, as accident investigators were immediately deployed to the scene.

Unconfirmed sources at the airport revealed that the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and some of his aides were onboard the flight.

This information, however, was not confirmed by the power minister’s aide, Bolaji Tunji, on Saturday when contacted, as he claimed not to be aware of any such incident involving his boss.

Meanwhile, officials of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, on Saturday morning, confirmed the accident and promised to provide further details as they unfold.

“Yes. Investigators are on the ground at Ibadan. Further details shall be given as they unfold,” the spokesperson, NSIB, Tunji Oketumbi said.

CKNNews had earlier reported that a private jet reportedly skidded off the runway at the airport on Friday night.

The General Manager of the State Fire Service, Yemi Akinyinka, while confirming the incident to our correspondent on the phone said, “Yes, it is true. Our men are on their way but I don’t have details now. You will be updated,” he stated.

It was gathered that the HS25B aircraft with call sign 5NAMM, operated by FLINT AERO, which departed Abuja at 18.41hrs to Ibadan, crashed short of the runway at about 19.21hrs.

Although there was no fatality, sources said the aircraft sustained substantial damage, and that all 10 passengers and three crew members were safely evacuated.

Also in a statement on Saturday, the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NSIB, James Odaudu, said the agency was notified.

He said, “The NSIB commenced investigation into the accident involving an HS 125 aircraft with Nationality and Registration Marks 5N-AMM belonging to Flint Aero, which occurred at about 08:21 pm (Local Time) on November 3, 2023.

“The aircraft, with 10 passengers and three crew members onboard was enroute to Ibadan from Abuja. The aircraft, on final approach to landing on Runway 22, Ibadan Airport crashed short of the runway.

“There was no fatality, as all passengers and crew were safely evacuated. As the investigating agency, NSIB needs and hereby solicits your assistance.





“The public knows that we would be amenable to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence, or information any member of the public may have of the accident that can assist us with this investigation.

“The bureau will appreciate that the general public and press respect the privacy of the people involved and not assume the cause of the serious incident until the formal report is released. The Bureau will release the preliminary report as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, a source close to the Minister, on Saturday, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Ibadan that there is nothing to fear about his safety as he is in good spirit.

“The Minister feels the incident is not something to worry about. It was a minor thing, and that is how he has taken it.

”Everyone on board the aircraft when the incident happened actually alighted without any problem, and we have no cause to worry,” the source said.