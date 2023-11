The burial events for late veteran journalist Jika Attoh has been released by his family

Jika died on in October 2023 from an undisclosed illness

He was 65 years

According to the release, a service of songs and night of tribute will be held on Thursday 23rd November 2023

He will be laid to rest on Friday 24th November 2023 after a funeral service

Attoh worked in several broadcast stations including African Independent Television