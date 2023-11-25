Ex Gov Emmanuel, Ibom Air Mgt Arrive Canada As Ibom Air Takes Delivery Of One Of Its Ten New Planes ( Pictures )

Immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom State and founder of Ibom Air, Mr Udom Emmanuel was among those present on Friday, when the State made history in Nigeria’s aviation industry with the delivery of the first of ten brand new Airbus A220-300 series earlier signed during his tenure in 2021.

Ibom Air was founded in 2019 during the administration of Mr Udom Emmanuel and two years later, on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, he led a delegation from Ibom Air to the Dubai Air show where he met and reached a formal agreement with Airbus for the procurement of ten new A-220 300 series aircraft.

Subsequently on Friday, Mr Udom Emmanuel was with top management staff of Ibom Airline that inspected and received the aircraft at the Airbus’ Mirabel facilities in Canada.

The Chief Executive Officer of Airbus, Benoit Schultz, Vice-President, Daniel Wenninger,, Head Of Airbus A220 Delivery Center, Marc Arpin and Cyrille Picard, Sales Director Middle-East & Africa made the presentation of the new airbus.

Leading top management officers of Ibom Air, were the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Ibom Air, Captain Mfon Udom and the Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. George Uriesi.

Speaking at the occasion, founder of Ibom Air and immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom, Mr Udom Emmanuel said Ibom Air is the first airline to take delivery of the all-new Airbus A220 in Nigeria.





He said during his time as Governor, he had envisaged Ibom Air becoming a dominant player in the aviation sector within the West African and African aviation hub and commended Governor Umo Eno for sustaining the Aviation development project of the State.

The Airbus A220-300 stands at the forefront of modern aviation technology, garnering global recognition for its revolutionary fuel efficiency, cutting-edge technology, and top-notch passenger comfort and safety features.

Adaptable for short and medium-haul commercial operations, with a range of up to 7 hours (up to 3,450 nm), the addition of the Airbus A220-300 to Ibom Air's fleet positions the airline for expanded service across diverse destinations within the African continent.

Chief Executive Officer, Mr Mfon Udom, expressed great enthusiasm on the arrival of the Airbus A220-300, saying “The introduction of the Airbus A220-300 to our fleet is a game-changing leap forward for Ibom Air. The decision to invest in a fleet of highly efficient brand-new aircraft to power our growth plans underscores our determination to offer no less than world-class airline services to our valued customers.”