Election Day : INEC Official Kidnapped In Bayelsa

The Independent National Electoral Commission has reported the abduction of one of its officials in the Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

In a statement on its verified X account on Friday night, Wilfred Ifogah, the head of INEC voters’ registration in the state, said the abduction took place as the official was waiting to board a boat at the jetty.

He also revealed that a boat carrying election personnel and materials to southern Ijaw LGA has capsized and result sheets were lost during the incident.

“We wish to confirm that a boat carrying election personnel to registration area 17 (Koluama) in southern Ijaw LGA capsized,” the statement read.

“Fortunately no life was lost as all the election personnel numbering 12 and the boat operator were rescued.

“We however lost our result sheets, power banks and luggage containing personal effects of staff.

“The total number of registered voters in the affected registration areas is 5,368 and the number of PVCs collected is 5,311.

“INEC is making efforts to ensure the conduct of election in the affected area.

“INEC also reports that its SPO assigned to registration area 06 (Ossioma) in Sagbama LGA was abducted while waiting to board at Amassoma jetty.

“The security agencies have been notified,” the statement concluded.

