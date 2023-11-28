Ekiti Govt Sues Chef Dammy’s Pastor, Police Over Arrest

The Directorate of Citizens Rights in the Ekiti State Ministry of Justice has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy against her pastor, Jeremiah Adegoke, and the state police command for alleged infringement of the chef’s rights.

The DCR also demanded N10 million for damages on behalf of the chef who is a 300-level Mass Communication student of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti.

The DCR further sought a restraining order to prevent Adegoke and the police from re-arresting Chef Dammy.

This came barely a week after Chef Dammy was reportedly arrested on the order of Adegoke.

