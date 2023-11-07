Don't Blame Me :Woman Accused Of Having 4 Children Outside Her Matrimonial Home Speaks

Mrs Oluwatoyin Tella accused of having four children from four men outside her matrimonial home has given reasons for her action





Hear her





"Never you blame or curse me for what DNA test brought out. My husband can't perform at all, and I disclosed this secret by meeting other men outside for us to have children " - Tella Oluwatoyin Olarewaju reveals





Oluwatoyin Olarewaju Tella aka Mummy G.O, whose DNA test revealed out that her husband was not the biological father of all her four children, has revealed the secret behind this.





According to her, while addressing the group of Journalists at Ikire, in Osun State, she stated that she married her husband since 2007, and later discovered that he can't perform on the bed.





She spoke further that, she doesn't want this secret to leak to their church members and the general public that's the reason why she stepped outside to meet other men for sexual intercourse.





She also stated that the family should tell him to look for another woman and sleep with her to confirm what she said. "Let him or his family get him another woman and sleep with her, and confirm what I said", she said.