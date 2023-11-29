Court Remands Suspected Killers Of Senator Adeola's Aide

byCKN NEWS -
0



A Lagos State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ogba, on Wednesday ordered the remand of three suspects who allegedly murdered Adeniyi Sanni, an aide to Senator Solomon Adeola, also known as Yayi, at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre for the next 30 days.

The defendants are Fred Azeez Okuno, a 43-year-old resident of Lagos; Lucky Idudu Michael, a 33-year-old from Delta State; and Adedigba Segun, a 26-year-old from Ibadan, Oyo State.

They were alleged to have committed the offence on August 5, 2023, at a checking point in Ojodu Beger around midnight.

The Lagos State Police Command paraded the suspects on September 18, 2023, after they were arrested in connection with a robbery and the murder of Sanni.



Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال