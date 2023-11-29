Court Remands Suspected Killers Of Senator Adeola's Aide

A Lagos State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ogba, on Wednesday ordered the remand of three suspects who allegedly murdered Adeniyi Sanni, an aide to Senator Solomon Adeola, also known as Yayi, at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre for the next 30 days.

The defendants are Fred Azeez Okuno, a 43-year-old resident of Lagos; Lucky Idudu Michael, a 33-year-old from Delta State; and Adedigba Segun, a 26-year-old from Ibadan, Oyo State.

They were alleged to have committed the offence on August 5, 2023, at a checking point in Ojodu Beger around midnight.

The Lagos State Police Command paraded the suspects on September 18, 2023, after they were arrested in connection with a robbery and the murder of Sanni.







