Court Of Appeal Sacks LP Assembly Member In Lagos

The Appeal Court has sacked Labour Party, LP’s Olukayode Doherty and declared the All Progressives Congress, APC’s Rauf Age-Suleiman as the winner of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Amuwo-Odofin II Constituency election.

The court upheld an earlier ruling by the Election Petition Tribunal.

The tribunal had ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to present Sulaiman with the certificate of return as the winner of the election.

The court held that the Electoral Act 2022 does not allow a candidate to be declared winner if the candidate did not fully participate in the election process.