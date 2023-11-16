Court Of Appeal Declares Zamfara Guber Election Inconclusive, Orders Rerun

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has declared the Zamfara State Governorship Election as inconclusive.





The court also ordered re-run in three Local Government Areas. The Local Governments are: Maradun, Birnin-Magaji and Bukyun





The court says the Zamfara State Election Petitions Tribunal did not consider the evidence provided by the appellants, which is the All Progressives Congress (APC).





The court also dismissed the results provided by the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for Maradun Local Government.