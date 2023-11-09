Comedian Brain Jotter Reacts After Realising Person He Helped With 400k Is A Crossdresser

Comedian Chukwuebuka Emmanuel, popularly known as Brain Jotter, has reacted upon discovering the young, physically challenged hawker he helped a few days ago is allegedly a crossdresser.

Brain Jotter made headlines Tuesday promoting the young lady he applauded for her perseverance.

The young lady, who introduced herself as Eniola, disclosed that she is a makeup artist who resorted to hawking water due to her business falling.

Brain Jotter, on the spot, gave her N400,000 to restart her business.

In a new post on Wednesday, the funnyman, while reacting to another report that claimed Eniola is a scam artist, disclosed that findings showed that the young lady is, in fact, a crossdresser.

Brain Jotter also claimed Eniola received financial assistance from some well-meaning individuals a while back. He claimed she got N600,000.

"If I tell you say I no tire, I dey lie. Just negodu. Bro deceived us all. Some people helped him with over N600k before. He Lied! He is a man."

