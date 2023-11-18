Chartered Accountant And Academician Dr Kehinde Adewa Bags Another Degree From UK University ( Pictures)

 It was another added feather to her ever growing laurels on Friday 17th November 2023 as one of Nigeria's fastest growing academician and Chartered Accountant Dr Kehinde Adebola Adewa bagged another degree from York St John's University in UK 

Dr Adewa a PhD holder and former lecturer at the Department of Business Administration , Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife capped her glorious career with a well deserved Degree in Human Resource Management 




















On hand to celebrate the feat with her were her families , friends , well wishers, colleagues and children 

The ever lovely lecturer bagged her PhD in 2021 in her 30s

The Efon-Alaaye , Ekiti born academician and administrator has this to say on her graduation 

"The grass is greener where you water it. Success is no accident, the harder the battle, the sweeter the victory. That is me💪💪💪💪💪💪. The sixth cap of honour. 🎓 👨‍🎓 🎓 👩‍🎓 🎓  🎓. To God alone be the glory. God, you did this one ooooooo." 


CKN NEWS

