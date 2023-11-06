Cameroon Forces Ransack Bakassi Communities In Search Of Biafra Nations League Members

More than 20 people have been arrested by Cameroon Gendarmes and the Rapid d'intervention Battalions, BIR, during mass arrests in Atabong East, Idabato subdivision of Bakassi Peninsula accusing residence of the town of aiding the dreaded pro Biafra militant group the Black Marine.

It was also gathered that the BIR are preventing travellers from leaving Atabong in the ongoing exercise, banning commercial boats from loading passengers to their destinations.

Eye witness said the Gendarmes were flogging those at the borders with the areas Nigeria controls.

Asking everyone "are you Biafra", they will flog you

Those arrested has been brought to the Nigerian soldiers for confirmation and taken back to the Peninsula.

Reacting to the happenings, Biafra Nations League, BnL, have called on the people to remain calm and allow the Gendarmes and BIR carry out their exercise and investigation, promising fire if they exceed two days.

He added that if they continue to harass and intimidate the people of the region, Henry Edet, Operational coordinator of BnL, gave the directive in a statement issued on Sunday, November 5, 2023.