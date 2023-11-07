Breaking: NLC, TUC, Declare Total Strike In Imo From Wednesday; Nationwide Nov 14

byCKN NEWS -
0


The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and their Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, counterparts have declared an immediate and total strike in Imo State from midnight today.

They reached the decision at their “extraordinary” National Executive Council, NEC, meeting today.

The strike has been precipitated by last Wednesday’s attack, brutalisation and battering of the NLC President, Joe AJaero, and other labour leaders, besides other matters.

They also resolved to declare a nationwide strike by Tuesday, November 14, if their demands are not met.

Details later.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال