Breaking: NLC, TUC, Declare Total Strike In Imo From Wednesday; Nationwide Nov 14

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and their Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, counterparts have declared an immediate and total strike in Imo State from midnight today.

They reached the decision at their “extraordinary” National Executive Council, NEC, meeting today.

The strike has been precipitated by last Wednesday’s attack, brutalisation and battering of the NLC President, Joe AJaero, and other labour leaders, besides other matters.

They also resolved to declare a nationwide strike by Tuesday, November 14, if their demands are not met.

Details later.