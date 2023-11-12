Breaking: Hope Uzodimma Sweeps Imo Poll, Leads In 20 LGAs

The governor of Imo state and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Hope Uzodimma is leading in the 20 Local Government Areas so far announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

According to INEC, Uzodimma has scored a total of 429, 518 votes across the 20 LGAs so far announced by the electoral umpire.

The LGAs announced are Oru West, Owerri North, Obowo, Nwangele, Orsu, Owerri Municipal, Okigwe, Ideato South , Onuimo, Ngor Okpala, Oru East, Isu, Nkwere, Ahiazu Mbaise, Owerri West, Isiala Mbano, Ezinihitte Mbaise, Oguta, Aboh Mbaise and Njaba.

The results from the remaining seven LGAs are being awaited.

Imo state has a total of 27 LGAs.

The Retuning officer for the election, prof Abayomi Fasina, who is the Vice Chancellor of University of Oye, Ado Ekiti in Ekiti state announced a 30 minutes brake to enable some LGA Retuning officers to reconcile their results.





Updated





STILL ON IMO GUBER ELECTION





CKNNews reports that results from all the 27 LGAs in Imo State have been announced by INEC





The Collation centre have gone on a one hour break





It will recovene to announce the final result





Of the 27 LGAs announced, the APC candidate has won in 25





CKNNews cannot announce the winner yet until INEC does so based on the electoral act guiding the announcement of final results





Stay tuned





