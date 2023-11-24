Breaking: Appeal Court Affirms Oborevwori As Delta State Governor

The Court of Appeal in lagos has affirmed the election of Rt.Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as governor of Delta state.

Oborevwori ,flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party ,PDP,was declared winner of the March 18,2023 Delta governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),after he secured 360,234 votes to defeat Obaisi Ovie Omo Agege of the All Progressives Congress APC ,who trailed behind with 240,229 votes.

The Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba, had earlier on September 29,confirmed the election of Oborevwori as the duly elected governor of the state.

In its judgment, the three-member tribunal, led by Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu, dismissed the petition filed by Senator Omo-Agege, for lack of merit.

It would be recalled that the Lagos Division of the Appeal court,on Monday, 13 November reserved judgment in three separate appeals filed by Senator Omo-Agege as well as governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi and the Labour Party Candidate, Kennedy Pela, challenging the election of Sheriff Francis Oborevwori as the governor of Delta State.

Delivering judgement on Friday November 24,the Appeal Court upheld the governorship victory of Oborevwori, former speaker of Delta state House of Assembly.