Boko Haram Ambushes Governor's Escorts, Gun Down Policeman

Suspected Boko Haram fighters ambushed the security escorts of Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state, on Saturday, killing one policeman and injuring six others.

The attack occurred along Jakana-Mainok expressway in Borno State.

The security team had reportedly escorted the governor to Maiduguri for the 24th Convocation ceremony of University of Maiduguri, where Vice-President Kashim Shettima was conferred with a honorary doctorate degree.

While the team returned to Yobe, Buni was said to have stayed behind in Maiduguri ahead of a trip to Abuja for another official engagement.

Confirming the attack, the spokesman of the governor, Mamman Mohammed, said the security men ran into the ambush.

“They fired some shots but the security escorting the governor’s official vehicles back to Damaturu exchanged fire with them, but three policemen sustained injury,” he said.

He said the security operatives were able to repel the attack and that those injured were responding to treatment.

However, a security source from the convoy told our correspondent that the “troops leading the convoy with MRAP, a Gun Truck and another vehicle conveying the Police and DSS were targeted.

“Consequently, the troops responded with heavy fire, forcing the terrorists to retreat. Unfortunately, one Police Officer paid the supreme price, even as two soldiers including a driver, three policemen and a DSS were wounded.

“The security operatives returned safely to Damaturu, the Yobe state capital, while the wounded personnel and the driver were evacuated to an undisclosed hospital for treatment, but some of the wounded are in critical condition,” the source said.

The casualty figure from the terrorists’ side was not confirmed as at press time.