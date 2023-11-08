8 Women Kidnapped In Abuja

byCKN NEWS -
0



Barely 48 hours after gunmen abducted the father of the vice chairman of Kwali Area Council of the FCT, alongside six others, in Yewuti village in Kwali, eight women were again abducted on a farm in Gwombe village in Gwargwada Chiefdom in Kuje Area Council of the territory.

A resident of Gwargwada, Usman Yakubu, said the incident happened around 5pm on Monday.

He said the women, all housewives, harvesting benni seed when the gunmen wielding AK-47 rifles appeared and surrounded them.

A chief from a village in the chiefdom, who preferred anonymity, confirmed the abduction, saying, “In fact, four among the women are from one house.”

He added that, “I suspect that these gunmen that abducted our women are among those ones that escaped from neighbouring Kabbi village who were roaming inside the bush after Miyetti Allah vigilantes neutralised some of them over the weekend.”

There was no response from the spokeswoman of the FCT Police Command, SP Adeh Josephine, over the incident. 

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال