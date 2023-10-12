You’re Not A Complete Soldier Until You Kill A Boko Haram Terrorist...CDS Tells Troops

Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, has tasked the troops of the Nigerian Army to find and kill Boko Haram terrorists before they attack Nigerians.

Musa gave the order to troops of Operation Hadin Kai at the Maimalari cantonment, Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

The CDS further said a soldier who comes to the theatre without killing at least one Boko Haram fighter is not complete

He urged the troops to take the battle to the insurgents, saying “Don’t just come and sleep in the theatre, make sure you look for Boko Haram and kill. Anybody who comes to the theatre and finishes without killing one Boko Haram is not complete.

“So you must make sure before you go, look for them, that’s the only way we can finish them completely.

“They should not be looking for us, we should be looking for them. Do not go and sit down until they attack and we repel, there is nothing like repel, go and find and kill them.”

He further let the troops know that President Bola Tinubu recognises and appreciates their sacrifices and commitment in their fight against insurgency in the country.

“The president said he is happy with us and wishes us all the very best,” he added. “He also reminds us that it is not yet over but that we are moving on the right track. If we continue the way we are going, very soon Boko Haram will come to an end.”







