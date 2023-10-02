“ We Spent 12 Million Naira For Mohbad In The Mortuary".. Tonto Dike

Nigerian actress Tonto Dike has revealed that they have spent 12 million already just to keep Mohbad in the mutuary .

She said it was supposed to be 14 million but they gave them a discount.

Mohbad's body was exhumed by the Police as investigation into the cause of his death is still ongoing

Sam Larry one of the associate of the owner of his former record label Naira Marley has been arrested

Tonto Dike and another actress Iyabo Ojo have been in the forefront of giving the late artiste a more befitting burial