US Gets First Black, Lesbian Senator

Laphonza Butler has been officially sworn in as the latest U.S. senator from California. 

Vice President Kamala Harris, the second Black woman to serve in the Senate, administered the oath of office to Senator Butler. 

This swearing-in is a historic occasion, as Senator Butler becomes the third Black woman to hold a U.S. Senate seat. 

Furthermore, she breaks new ground by being the first openly LGBTQ person to represent California in the Senate, marking a historic milestone as the first Black lesbian to serve in Congress. 

Higher Height congratulates and wishes Senator Butler the best as she enters this historic role. 

