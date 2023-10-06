UNICAL Prof Accused Of Sexual Harassment Was Arrested Not Kidnapped...Police

Police in Cross River on Thursday debunked the alleged abduction of Prof. Cyril Ndifon, suspended Professor of Law and Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Calabar.

Police spokesperson, SP Irene Ugbo, stated in Calabar that Ndifon was not kidnapped but was picked up by government security agents.

She noted that the rumoured abduction was aimed at causing panic.

“Police hereby state that Prof. Ndifon was not kidnapped as speculated, but arrested by a government security agency for interrogation.

“Police also advise members of the public to disregard information on social media platforms about the purported abduction as it is subversive.

“It is misleading and a calculated attempt to cause panic or breach of the peace enjoyed in the state,’’ Ugbo stated.

She assured that the police would get to the source of the “obnoxious rumour’’.

The professor’s son, David Ndifon, had earlier told newsmen that gunmen invaded their residence at Akpabuyo in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River and fired gunshots sporadically before taking the professor away.

He said the incident happened between the 11pm on Wednesday and the early hours of Thursday.

“We have been trying our best and making necessary calls to ensure his safe return,’’ David had said.

The university placed Ndifon on suspension over allegations bordering on sexual harassment of students, among others.

(NAN)