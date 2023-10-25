Tinubu Appoints Nine New Resident Electoral Commissioners

By powers vested in him by Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, Amended) and Section 6 of the Electoral Act (2022), President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of nine (9) new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a term of five (5) years each, subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate:


Mr. Isah Shaka Ehimeakne   —   Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner


Mr. Bamidele Agbede   —   Ekiti State Resident Electoral Commissioner


Mr. Jani Adamu Bello   —   Gombe State Resident Electoral Commissioner


Dr. Taiye Ilayasu   —   Kwara State Resident Electoral Commissioner


Dr. Bunmi Omoseyindemi   —   Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner


Alhaji Yahaya Bello   —   Nasarawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner


Prof. Mohammed Yalwa   —   Niger State Resident Electoral Commissioner


Dr. Anugbum Onuoha   —   Rivers State Resident Electoral Commissioner


Mr. Abubakar Fawa Dambo   —   Zamfara State Resident Electoral Commissioner


President Tinubu expects the new appointees to abide by the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct in the discharge of their duties, in accordance with his determination to facilitate the establishment of a new and sustainable standard of transparent, fair, and conflict-free electoral conduct in Nigeria.



