Sex-for-Mark: ICPC Charges Suspended UNICAL Prof Law Dean Ndifon To Court

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has filed a criminal charge against the suspended Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Calabar, Prof Cyril Ndifon, following the conclusion of the investigation by the anti-graft commission’s into the don’s alleged gross misconduct against some of his students.

In the charge sheet number: FHC/ABJ/CR/511/2023, the ICPC is arraigning the senior lecturer on a four-count charge bordering on sexual harassment, official corruption and abuse of office contrary to Sections 8, 18 and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The spokesperson for the commission, Azuka Ogugua, revealed this in a statement on Monday.

One of the counts read, “That you, Professor CYRIL OSIM NDIFON (m) between June and September 2023 at Calabar, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, and while being a public officer charged with responsibility for the certification of students as fit in learning and character as a prerequisite for the award of bachelor’s degree in law and admission into the Nigeria Law School, used your office and position as the Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Calabar to gratify yourself by soliciting for nude photographs and videos from one Ms. ABC (not real name), a year 2 diploma student of the University of Calabar, through WhatsApp chats on your telephone number 0803***** and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under S. 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.”

Ndifon will be arraigned in court on a date to be given by the court.

CKNNews reports that the ICPC, in collaboration with the Department of State Services had on October 4, 2023 arrested Ndifon in Calabar, Cross River State after the lecturer shunned several invitations extended to him.