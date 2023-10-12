Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Dumps YPP For APC

The lawmaker representing Anambra South in the Senate, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from his party, the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

Ubah is a second term lawmaker on the platform of YPP.

Sen Ifeanyi Ubah announced his defection in a letter addressed to the Senate President and read on the floor of the chamber by Senator Godswill Akpabio today during the plenary.

According to Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, his decision to join APC was informed by the need to align himself with a party to enable him address the problem of his Senatorial District.

"I hereby announced my movement from YPP to the Most important party in Africa, the All Progressives Congress APC".

Ubah has been embroiled in serious challenges with the assets of energy his firm, Capital Oil and Gas limited which have been taken over by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

The lawmaker has also been locked in legal battle to regain his assets and escape criminal charges.