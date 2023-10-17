Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, Walks Out On Akpabio During Plenary

Chief Whip of Senate, Senator Ali Ndume on Tuesday walked out of the plenary, after President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio ruled him out of order.

Ndume had raised a point of order citing Order 54 of Senate rule, saying that it was the responsibility of the Chief Whip to remind and guide Senate on procedure and processes of plenary.

Ndume through the order attempted to draw the attention of the Senate President to matters relating to proceedings of Senate.

But President of Senate, shortly after listening to Ndume’s point of order said the section quoted by Ndume was not the same with the content of Order 54 cited.

Akpabio consequently ruled him out of order.

At this point, Ndume left the plenary and went to his office, as Senate President called for a closed session.


However, Ndume on receiving a call from a colleague that the Senate resolved into close session returned to join proceedings in the closed session

