Prof Soyinka Reacts To Allegations Of Parading Fake Certificates

Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, on Friday, gave those accusing him of parading fake academic credentials 30 days to submit all their evidence to the relevant agencies for investigation. He noted that if found culpable, he would strip himself of any titles and honours he might have garnered in his career.

He also said that failure by the accusers to provide evidence within the stipulated time would mean they lack honour and should, as a token of moral recompense, “undertake to jump off the bridge of the symbolic River Niger”.

One Joseph Dahip had in a 1998 article referenced a 1996 report in which a scholar, Prof James Gibbs, was quoted as unravelling some claims allegedly made by Soyinka.

The 1996 article partly read, “The claim by Professor Wole Soyinka that he obtained a first-class bachelors degree in English Literature from Leeds University has been challenged. Instead, what the Nobel laureate actually obtained from Leeds was a second-class degree. This startling revelation was made by Professor James Gibbs who has closely monitored the activities of former Leeds students in English literature.”

