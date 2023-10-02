Point Proven .. Tacha Reacts To Mercy Eke Losing BBNaija All Stars

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Former BBNaija housemate, Tacha, has reacted to Ilebaye winning BBNaija All Stars.

In a post shared onnher X handle, Tacha asked if everyone is clear now and if any point has been proven.

Recall that while in the BBNaija All Stars house, her arch rival, Mercy Eke, had said she wanted  to win the show to prove to the world that she could win the show again. 

She said some persons had claimed she won the 2019 Pepper dem season of the show because of what transpired between her and Tacha that led to Tacha’s disqualification.

On Sunday evening, Ilebaye was crowned winner if the show while Mercy emerged the first runner up.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال