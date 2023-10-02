Point Proven .. Tacha Reacts To Mercy Eke Losing BBNaija All Stars

Former BBNaija housemate, Tacha, has reacted to Ilebaye winning BBNaija All Stars.

In a post shared onnher X handle, Tacha asked if everyone is clear now and if any point has been proven.

Recall that while in the BBNaija All Stars house, her arch rival, Mercy Eke, had said she wanted to win the show to prove to the world that she could win the show again.

She said some persons had claimed she won the 2019 Pepper dem season of the show because of what transpired between her and Tacha that led to Tacha’s disqualification.

On Sunday evening, Ilebaye was crowned winner if the show while Mercy emerged the first runner up.