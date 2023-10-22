Picture Of Gallant Oturkpo DPO Killed During Robbers Attack On Banks

 This is the picture Superintendent of Police Adikwu , the DPO of Oturkpo in Benue State who gallantry fought against armed robbers that raided several banks on Friday 

SP Adikwu and some of his officers were killed in the process 

It was gathered that the robbers laid siege to the station before proceeding to their targets ( the banks )



This was a tribute posted by the spokesperson of Benue State Police Command SP Anene Sewuese Catherine to the late officer 

"We fight harder when we cry . It won't be over till it's over😭😭😭😭.  Rest on SP. Adikwu. Your killers will pay. You told me you want to fight crime in your home town.😭"


