Super Falcons star and Barcelona Women's Team player, Asisat Oshoala, paid tribute to the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka MohBad, on Saturday after her club trashed Granada 6-1.

Oshoala who scored two goals during the match shared a picture of herself on the pitch, wearing a shirt with MohBad's face on it.

She captioned the photo on Instagram, "Double for Imole ⚽⚽🫡... Keep resting young king 🙏🏽❤️ #LightBoy."

MohBad died on September 12 at the age of 27.