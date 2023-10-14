Mohbad's Death: Coroner Summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry And Primeboy













The Lagos Coroner inquiring into the death of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has summoned music artistes, Abdulazeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, Owodunni Eletu known as Sam Larry and Owodunni Ibrahim, known as Primeboy over the death of the 27-year-old artiste.





The Coroner, Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi, summoned the music artistes to appear before the court at the next sitting on October 25.

The coroner has also taken the evidence of two police officers, the investigating police Officer, Oderinde-Gafar Ajibola, and Muhammed Yusuf, both attached to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba on the findings of the police on the matter.

In their evidence, they told the coroner that there was no evidence that Naira Marley and Sam Larry assaulted Mohbad. They also said that there is no link between, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, the nurse who administered an injection to Mohbad, and the two artistes.

The coroner was also informed that an autopsy is yet to be completed to determine the actual cause of Mohbad’s death.

The coroner then instructed the officers to ensure the presence in the court of the music artistes it summoned at the next adjourned date.