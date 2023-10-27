Mohbad: Reps Summon Naira Marley Over Late Singer’s Royalties

The House of Representatives on Thursday summoned Azeez Fashola (Naira Marley) to appear before it as part of its moves to secure proper compensation and royalties for the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba (Mohbad) who died recently under controversial circumstances.

The House through its Committee on Justice, Youth and Legislative Compliance, also invited the manager of the late singer, Jiggy Adeoye, to an interactive session slated for Tuesday.

Mohbad, an ex-signee of Naira Marley’s record label, died on September 12 at age 27.

The House had resolved to wade into the matter following the adoption of a motion moved by Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos).

Benson had called for a review of relevant laws guiding the entertainment industry as well as copyright laws while expressing concerns about the contracts and agreements that entertainers are compelled to sign

In a letter dated October 26 and signed by the committee’s clerk, Yusuf Ibrahim, the House said both Naira Marley and Mohbad’s manager were needed to guide the committee on further legislative action.

The letter was routed through the President of Performing Musicians Associations of Nigeria