Many Trapped As Petrol Tankers Burst Into Flames In Lagos

byCKN NEWS -
Several people were trapped in multiple tanker accidents in Lagos on Thursday night.

Upon arrival at the incident scene at SIFAX inward Costain, a pile up of vehicles including two petrol tankers was found to be ablaze, according to emergency authorities.

Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, said, “Further investigations revealed that one of the tankers was ascending the bridge when it rolled back onto the other tanker and other vehicles. The collision impact resulted in the fire.”

He stated that the number of people trapped in the inferno could not be ascertained but preliminary assessments revealed that the multiple accidents involved three container laden trucks, two tankers laden with unknown but highly inflammable contents; one tipper truck laden with gravel; one flat bed truck and three cars.

He said a total of four fire trucks are on ground alongside LASTMA, LASEMA and Nigeria Police.

