Many Bandits Killed During Sokoto Community Reprisal Attacks

Several bandits were reportedly killed while launching a reprisal attack on Tukandu village under Sakkwai ward in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The bandits met their waterloo around 2pm on Tuesday when they invaded the village to avenge the killing of one of their colleagues on Monday.

It was reported that the bandits had attempted to attack the village on Monday but faced fierce resistance from the locals, which resulted in the killing of two persons, including a bandit.

In anticipation of reprisal attack, residents were said to have fled the community, leaving behind military operatives who were deployed to restore peace in the area.

The bandits, who were unaware of the development, attacked the village around 10am but were engaged in a gun battle by the military, which lasted for hours.

A resident of the area who confirmed the incident to our reporter on condition of anonymity, said several bandits were neutralised in the process while one military personnel sustained gunshot injury.

He added that 12 motorcycles and three AK 47 rifles were so far recovered from the bandits.

The Special Adviser to Governor Ahmed Aliyu on Security, Colonel Ahmed Usman (rtd) confirmed the development to our reporter