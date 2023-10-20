Man Machetes Wife Over Amorous Affairs With Stepdaughter In Ondo

Police from Ondo state command are on the trail of a middle-aged man, Kehinde Olanipekun, who allegedly macheted his wife, Damilola Olanipekun, for challenging him over amorous affairs with his step-daughter.

The suspect was said to have inflicted his wife with several injuries for confronting him of harassing and attempting to sleep with his step-daughter while the wife traveled out of town.

The neighbors of the victims in Idashen area of Owo in Owo local government area of the state rushed the woman to Federal Medical Center, Owo, but was referred to another hospital because of the degree of the injuries, while her husband ran away after carrying out the dastardly act.

While speaking on the incident, Damilola explained that her husband had been harassing her daughter sexually, attempting sexual affair with her and the 14-year-old girl had to report to her when the pressure from her step dad was becoming too much.

The injured wife said the young girl did not reported the harassment early enough to save her marriage but had to summon courage to tell her mother in order to check the step dad from harassing her in the house

She said ” I was surprised with the revelation and confronted my husband who did not deny it but apologized to me, admitting that he was wrong and pledged not to embark on such act again.





But I was surprised to see him returning home shortly after he left for work some three days after the allegation and said the rain has been affecting his business. He sent the two kids at home on errands and dashed into the room.

He returned into the sitting room with a cutlass, and said he wants to clear his farm but within a twinkle of an eye, he dragged me into the room, locked the door and hitting me with the cutlass severally.





“He continue hitting me, while I shouted for help but the door has been locked and it took the neighbors several minutes before they forced the door opened and he bolted away, leaving me in my pool of blood.

“They rushed me to the hospital and I lost consciousness before getting to the hospital, they almost rejected me because the doctors thought I has passed until he realised i am still alive”

However, police from the state command have launched a man hunt on the husband who was said to have ran away immediately the neighbors gained entrance into the room.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmi Odunlami, who confirmed the incident said the policemen from the command are on the look out for the man

“We are still looking for the man. He ran away from the scene of the incident immediately the people around saved the woman. I can assure you that he will be apprehended in no distant time” she said.