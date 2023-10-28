Man Beheaded In Abia Attack Not A Cop .. Police

The Abia State Police Command has refuted reports suggesting that a man beheaded in an attack in Isiahia village, Umuojima, Osisioma, on October 26 was a policeman.





The command clarified that the victim was a vigilante operative who had been collaborating with the police.





In a statement released on Friday shared on the command's Facebook page, the command's Public Relations Officer, ASP Maureen Chinaka, disclosed that the security team involved in the attack consisted of one policeman, one special constabulary personnel, and three vigilante members.





The victim, identified as Obinna Ndukwe, was tragically beheaded during the incident.





ASP Maureen Chinaka said, "Yesterday 26/10/2023, at about 15:50 hrs, Abia State Police officers stationed at OSISIOMA Police Headquarters received credible information concerning an attack on a group of security personnel in Isiahia village, Umuojima, Osisioma."





She further noted, "Upon arrival, an unregistered Sienna bus and a headless corpse were discovered. Through investigation, the deceased was identified as Obinna Ndukwe, also known as Socket, who was a member of the Abia State vigilante and often collaborated with the police."





The police command reported that it had recovered the vehicle used by the assailants in the attack and is actively pursuing the perpetrators. The deceased's body has been evacuated and placed in the mortuary, pending further investigations.







