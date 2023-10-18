Leaked Sex Video: Why I Agreed To Film Intimate Moment With ex-partner ...Actress Moyo Lawal

Popular Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has finally broken her silence on why she allowed to be filmed during intimacy with ex-partner which leaked to the public space.

Tribune Online reports that the actress became a trending topic a few weeks ago after a video of her making out with an unknown man went viral on social media.

Addressing the leaked tape in a recent Instagram post, the actress disclosed that she consented to have the intimate moment with her now ex-partner captured on camera because they were already planning to get married and the man had done a lot to earn her trust.

According to her, she only had sex twice last year, one of which resulted in the video being leaked on social media.

She further revealed that she had to put her life and other activities on hold while she was in the relationship but had no choice but to break up with him last year due to a lack of communication between them.

However, she refuted the claim that she released the video herself, stressing that it was shared without her consent.

The statement read, “Until a lioness tells her story, every hunter will continue to be a hero. People always take quiet, non-problematic people as fools. However, I think it is time for me to start talking.

One thing… I can tell you for a fact however that things are never what they seem to be. I only had xxx twice last year, one of those times is the video.”

“That I agreed to because he started recording after the fact, he doesn’t live in Nigeria, but he put in a lot of work winning my trust over the years and I mean a lot. So much so, we were already working towards a house, marriage, and all. That is why I had to break up with him last year, when I started having communication challenges with him because I put my entire life on pause with any man I am dating.

“I have not made so many sacrifices by turning down so many dating offers, sleeping alone 90% of my entire adult life, choosing to be alone .. to having an ugly video that happened when I was ill, hanging over my head ( meanwhile to the set of unbelievers who actually thought that video was released by me, because of a foolish narrative that started because I didn’t point fingers or start trash talking or blaming anyone and stayed quiet to end it all quickly …. .”

“I honestly don’t know what to tell you ) The rest of my caption is in my slides)