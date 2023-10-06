Lagos CP Reveals How Mohbad Died, Prime Suspect

The Lagos state police command have announced that the auxiliary nurse, who injected Aloba Promise better known as Mohbad, is prime suspect in the singer’s death.

CKNNews reports that the Lagos state police commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa gave an update with respect to the ongoing investigation into the singer’s demise in a press briefing on Friday afternoon.

Joseph Aloba, Mohbad’s dad, previously said his son passed away after receiving an injection administered by the auxiliary nurse.

Owohunwa said the “auxiliary nurse administered multiple and highly potent injections which triggered an immediate reaction that eventually occasioned the death of Mohbad”.

The commissioner said the injections, consisting of tetanus toxoid, paracetamol, and cetrazone were administered at Mohbad’s residence.

“At about 14:35hrs of 12th September 2023, Miss Feyisayo eventually arrived. Armed with one pack of Ceftriaxone injection, one paracetamol injection…. several needles, and syringes,” he said.

“Miss Feyisayo administered the drugs….

“Mohbad started vomiting, while goosebumps appeared on his face, Mohbad was reacting to the administered medications.

“Five suspects have so far been identified, arrested, detained, and interrogated on their alleged roles in the sequence of events that led to the death of the singer.”