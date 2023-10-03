Julius Berger Driver Knocks Down Newly-Erected Barrier On Lagos Bridge

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority said its officials have arrested the driver of a Julius Berger trailer that knocked down an erected barrier on Ojuelegba bridge inward Fadeyi, Lagos.

The agency made this known on its X (Twitter) page on Tuesday. 

Sharing photos, the agency said, "LASTMA officials on emergency rescue operations at Ojuelegba have confirmed that early this morning a Julius Berger trailer knocked down another newly erected barrier on Ojuelegba bridge inward Fadeyi, Lagos.

"LASTMA officials are on ground managing traffic that has extended back to Stadium Hotel Bus-stop around Surulere.

"LASTMA Omotosho Azeez confirmed that the driver of the Julius Berger trailer was arrested by officials of the Agency and handed over to Area 'C' Police Station at Ojuelegba. Management and control of traffic continue. Please drive with caution always."


