IPOB Unleashes Terror In Simon Ekpa’s Hometown

Sounds of gunshots rend the air as suspected militants of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) caused mayhem in Ezzamgbo, hometown of Friday Ekpa in Ebonyi State, on Monday.

Ekpa, who is based in Finland, is the acclaimed leader of the outlawed group who has been acting in the absence of Nnamdi Kanu, who is standing trial for terrorism.

The group, which had earlier banned celebration of Independence Day across the South East, attacked traders and set vehicles ablaze at the popular Ezzamgbo Junction along the Abakiliki-Enugu highway in Ohaukwu Local Government Area.

The militants also burnt shops, motorbikes, tricycles and destroyed properties of some traders who opened for business.

This is not the first time that the group would take such drastic measure to enforce the sit-at-home in some parts of the state.

At the moment, many residents and traders have closed their shops and ran for safety.

A resident, Chukwuma Apama, who confirmed the incident, told Daily Trust that the hoodlums sparked tension in the area.

Meanwhile, shops, filling stations and other business premises opened in Abakiliki the city capital including motorcycle operators and Keke.

Earlier, IPOB had threatened to deal decisively with anyone who violated its directive on the sit-at-home order on Monday.

The outlawed group had also warned schools and companies against celebrating Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary, saying Nigerian flag must not be seen being flown in commemoration of the event.

Reacting to the attacks, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, Spokesperson of the Ebonyi Police Command, said the police were on trail of the attackers.

“On Oct. 2, armed men, suspected to be IPOB/ESN members in a sienna car attacked commuter buses, tricycles and motorcycles at Ezzangbo junction. They burnt down three commuter buses, four motorcycles and one tricycle. No life was lost,” NAN quoted her to have said.