I’ll End Poverty, Terrorism During My Tenure .. Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has vowed to tackle the scourges of poverty, criminality and terrorism as he steers the ship of state in the next four years.

He maintained that his administration under his watch is implementing programmes and policies that will empower Nigerians.

“We are going to combat the challenges of poverty, criminality and terrorism, he vowed.

He made this assertion on Friday in Kaduna during the passing-out parade of cadets of 70 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

Represented by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, President Tinubu disclosed that the current programmes being pursued by his government were part of a new national defence and security strategy.

The president maintained that the initiative will be driven by a resolute commitment to confront the substantial security challenges that are threatening Nigeria and the West African sub-region.

To this end, he directed all heads of defence and security institutions in the country to unite in their efforts to protect the nation’s territorial integrity.

He further disclosed that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), under his leadership, was diligently working to enhance the region’s conflict management in order to restore peace and stability in the sub-region.