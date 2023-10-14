I Was Not Arrested In Ivory Coast..Kizz Daniel

Singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, who is better known as Kizz Daniel, has dismissed rumours surrounding his alleged arrest and detention in Ivory Coast by the Confederation of African Football due to purportedly refusing to perform.





Speculations were circulated on Friday, claiming that the Afropop sensation had been apprehended in Abidjan, Ivory Coast's capital, for his failure to deliver a performance despite having received payment.





However, Kizz Daniel took to his Instagram handle in the early hours of Saturday to set the record straight, emphasising that the reports were unfounded.





In his statement, he revealed that the event organisers failed to honour their part of the contractual agreement."





Kizz Daniel wrote, “This might definitely get a lot of people in trouble but damn, enough is enough. CAF didn’t deal with us directly, it was through an agent.





"The agent signed my contract which states 'no money no performance'.





"I agreed to fly in regardless, after so many appeals and of cuz excuses on bank transfer delay with the promise of receiving the money upon arrival in Abidjan.





"Till now no payment, not even the alleged amount mentioned. I still chose to support CAF and went ahead to the venue to perform without payment, but unfortunately, my 3-minute performance slot was up.





"My team were assaulted backstage and I decided to take my leave. I am not arrested by CAF OR DETAINED WHATSOEVER."







