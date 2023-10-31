I Have No Problems With My Dad, Winners Chapel...Isaac Oyedepo

The son of Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Isaac Oyedepo, has addressed recent speculations about his status within the church and his relationship with his father.





In a statement shared on his X account on Tuesday, the younger Oyedepo clarified that there are no complications in his relationship with his family, particularly his father, and he remains a steadfast member of the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel International.





He reiterated his commitment to the church and requested that the public exercise caution when considering information that has not been communicated through his official social media platforms.





He also warned against the dissemination of unverified information regarding any separation from the Living Faith Church, as such actions could be viewed as a breach of his privacy.





He said in part, ““I must state that there is no complication in my relationship with my beloved family and my beloved dad ( Bishop David Oyedepo) who has stood by me and supported me over the years nor are there any in my commitment to my church-turned-home, Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel International.





“I remain a steadfast member of the Living Faith Church dedicated to the service of the body of Christ.





“I urge the general public to treat information not communicated by me or any of my social media platforms with extreme caution. There should be no further publications on any severance of my relationships with the Living Faith Church without my express authorisation, as it may be considered a breach of my privacy. Thank you so much for your understanding”





Previous reports had suggested that the younger Oyedepo had resigned his position as the Youth Pastor of Winners Chapel, although there was no official letter of resignation published.



