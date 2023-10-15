‘I Don’t Have Billionaire Boyfriend, I Lied ...BBnaija Mercy Eke

Former Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke, has set the record straight by admitting that she fabricated her claims about having a billionaire boyfriend who offered her 120 million naira to abstain from participating in the All Stars Edition of the reality show.

During her stint on the recently concluded show won by Ilebaye, Mercy had asserted that she had a wealthy boyfriend who could fulfill her every desire.

However, in an interactive session with some of her fans monitored by R on Friday, she admitted that this was a fabrication, asserting that she concocted the story to deter male housemates during her time on the show.

Following this revelation, fans and followers of Mercy raised questions, inquiring whether she had indeed received the 120 million naira she claimed her fictitious billionaire boyfriend had offered.

Mercy seemed to have come to terms with not wining the show for the second time as she expressed her profound gratitude to everyone who was part of her journey. “Words cannot describe how grateful I am to everyone who rode with me on the journey.

“Now that the show is over, it is about time to get back to business and get back on the jobs that pay the bills.”

