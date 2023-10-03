How Lagos Mob Almost Killed Female Lawyer Over False Accusation Of Kidnapping

This is Uduak Adams, a lawyer based in Lagos state. She was falsely accused of kidnapping the son of a woman in the area where she went to look for accomodation and was almost lynched to death by an irate mob supported by the OPC.

This shocking incident took place at aborishade Street surulere, Lagos state.

Uduak endured a brutal assault on her human rights during this inhumane ordeal.

She was mercilessly flogged with a Hausa koboko, struck with planks, and subjected to numerous punches and kicks.

Her accuser now in detention even called for her execution right on the spot. The gravity of the situation is further underscored by the fact that Uduak sustained severe damage to her entire body.

Thankfully, she was vindicated right at the spot where she suffered this barbaric assault as the alleged kidnapped boy was found and he affirmed her innocence. But she had suffered irreparable harm as a result of this mob action.

The question being asked is , What if Uduak had died from that brutal assault?



